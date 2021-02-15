Vaccine passports are back on table with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that they hadn´t been ruled out despite comments from other ministers which claimed that the idea had been shelved.

Raab´s comments over the weekend were music to the ears of the Spanish government which believes that the vaccine passport is the way to kickstart the tourist industry sooner rather than later. The tourism SOS campaign on the island highlights the industry fears at the moment with the prospects of another summer without tourists on the horizon if action is not taken.

The Spanish tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, is committed to the idea of a vaccination passport and to looking to convince the European Commission. In interviews with Spanish media in recent days, the secretary of state for tourism, Fernando Valdés, has highlighted the importance of vaccination as one aspect of facilitating safe travel.

The vaccine passport would contain all relevant information on the traveller´s Covid track record and it would mean that they would not have to quarantine in Spain on arrival.