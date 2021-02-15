Guardia Civil in Inca, Mallorca

15-02-2021

The Guardia Civil report that on Friday they arrested a 21-year-old in Inca who was attempting to break into a pizzeria and later attacked an officer with an iron bar.

A witness called the Guardia Civil to say that two men were attempting to break in. When a patrol arrived, they ran off. Officers intercepted one, who struck an officer with the iron bar, causing injury. A known criminal, he is said to have a long record.

The second person was located on Saturday; he is under investigation for attempted robbery.

