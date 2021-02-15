Vaccination of health worker in Minorca

Vaccination of health worker in Minorca.

15-02-2021Gemma Andreu

According to figures up to Sunday, 46,738 people in the Balearics have been vaccinated; 19,199 have received two doses.

In Mallorca, 37,748 people have been vaccinated, 15,300 twice. The figures for the other islands are: Minorca 3,957 (1,742 two doses); Ibiza 4,759 (2,032); Formentera 274 (125).

A total of 55,980 doses of the three vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna) have been delivered; 83.4% of the doses have been administered. The regional health ministry anticipates that 83,600 doses will have been delivered by the end of the month

