On Tuesday morning, representatives from a cross-section of business and society gathered by Palma Cathedral in support of the Vaccines, Health and Economy Platform. This initiative, which has attracted the backing of thousands of business associations, companies and others, was launched by Miquel Munar, a psychiatrist who was at one time a prominent member of the now defunct Unió Mallorquina political party.

A minute's silence for the victims of Covid and in recognition of the work of health professionals was held. Munar explained that the platform is offering its collaboration in progressing the vaccination programme as rapidly as possible. "Given the difficult situation we face, we need unity in the Balearics in exerting pressure on the state. We must get herd immunity before the summer or otherwise the economy will crash."

He stressed that the platform does not wish to criticise but to collaborate in ensuring that everything possible is done to achieve the vaccination of 70% of the population before the summer.

Among those who attended were the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer, the president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, Carmen Planas, and the singer Tomeu Penya.

Following a meeting with Munar on Monday, the regional government stated it appreciated an initiative which can serve as a voice for the joint efforts made by government, business and civil society.