Looks as if the parks will be staying.

Looks as if the parks will bve staying.

01-01-2000E.B.

The Coastal Department has staged a major U-turn over the children´s parks and picnic areas on Puerto Pollensa beach after widespread protest.

Initially the department had ruled that the play areas would have to be taken down and moved elsewhere. The Pollensa council disagreed and launched an appeal. The Coastal Department said this morning that they would no longer oppose them which should mean that they will remain in place.

This is a major victory for "people power" with a major protest being staged to underline the "stupidity" of the ruling.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.