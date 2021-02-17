Heading to Mallorca this summer?

You will find out on Monday whether you can come on holiday to Mallorca this summer. According to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be making a major announcement on Monday and give details of the roadmap to ease restrictions.

There has been mixed messages from the British government over holidays this summer but the travel industry is hopeful that the ban on foreign travel will be lifted.

The UK travel industry has said that they want to start operating their summer programmes from May 1.

But Scottish holidaymakers could be left at home this summer with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that foreign holidays are unlikely.

