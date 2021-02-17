The 14-day cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases in the Balearics is now down to 157.38. In Mallorca it is 112.38, which classifies the island as being at medium risk. The Balearics as a whole are still high risk (150-249), with Ibiza in the extreme category for 14 days.

The incidence in the Balearics is the second lowest in the country after the Canaries (127.29 cases as of February 16). Another indicator shows that the Balearics have the fourth lowest bed occupancy percentage of Covid patients, while specifically for intensive care occupancy, this is the lowest.

The Balearic government is not due to undertake a further review of the current restrictions until Friday week. There is an expectation that bar and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity, meaning a loosening of what have been among the toughest restrictions in the country.

At the other end of the 14-day cumulative incidence scale, there is Madrid with 529.02, where terraces are open to 75% capacity and bar/restaurant interiors at 50%. Meanwhile, Valencia, where hospitality has been closed since January 21, the 14-day incidence is 470.71, the second highest among the seventeen regions of Spain. The north African city of Melilla has a higher incidence than Madrid - 588.53.