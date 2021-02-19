Mallorca was warned this morning that Greece could snatch a big share of the British holiday market if Britons are allowed to travel abroad this summer. According to media reports this morning Greece is in talks with the British government over allowing vaccinated Britons to holiday in Greece without the need for restrictions.
A report in the Daily Telegraph suggests that the vaccine passport, which will give the Covid-track record of Britons, could be introduced for this summer.
But there are widespread fears within the Spanish tourist industry that Greece is stealing the march on Spain and the local tourist industry is concerned. Reports that Spain could be added to the British Covid red list has further stalled the holiday process in Spain.
An estimated four million Britons holiday in Spain every year, roughly the same number that come to the Balearics. Spain is pushing for the introduction the vaccine passport but so far nothing has been decided.
The Mallorcan tourist industry has said that everything should be in place to welcome Britons back to the island and they are calling for action from the Spanish authorities.
Andrew / Hace about 1 hour
Most of my friends in their late 30's and 40's have stopped spending their summer holidays in Mallorca as they prefer Turkey and Greece much more. However, they now visit Mallorca for short stints off season for golf, cycling or walking trips or running the Palma marathon in Oct. Mallorca is so easy to get to from the UK that I think the trend towards shorter activity breaks will increase, but the 2 week package holiday in summer to Mallorca will keep declining rapidly.
Kim / Hace about 1 hour
Let the people who want get the vaccine. Remove all restrictions from april 1. Give people guidelines, and start being honest. Every report shows it’s almost impossible to get corona outdoors, so don’t tell people to wear a mask outside.
We have a right to move freely between countries, the virus is everywhere so it makes no difference.
Adam / Hace about 2 hours
Unfortunately most of these comments reflect the real situation which is unfortunately that Mallorca thinks it's the only destination and the negative animosity shown towards tourist in general has resulted in the Bad feeling being displayed , Tourist´s not WELCOME for example is something people don't forget quickly and beach's closed because there is Human excretment in the sea because it rained last night is not a very good explanation and nothing is done about it this has been a problem for as long as I have been coming to Mallorca and that's been 50 years .
Rich / Hace about 2 hours
Would you let the Spanish government look after your guinea pig while you want away for a week? Enough said.
Lisa / Hace about 3 hours
This isn’t a difficult conundrum - vaccinate the local population and establish the Balearics as a safe destination.
Do nothing and Greece won’t just romp ahead this year - they’ll be a lasting effect.
JR / Hace about 3 hours
Phil - you also forgot the sewage on the beaches in Mallorca. Not a problem in Greece or Turkey .
Colin Allcars / Hace about 3 hours
A quick FB poll among my friends, most of who are regular visitors to Spain, reveals that less than 10% are planning a return to Spain in the next two years, with most choosing alternative destinations.
Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria are preferred options, and animosity from anti-tourist groups is a major deterrent.
I suppose we reap as we sow.
Andy / Hace about 4 hours
Phil, you left out tourist tax.
Phil / Hace about 4 hours
Too late, Mallorca won't havd a season this year. Not only is Greece cheaper and less crowded, the locals welcome the British with open arms rather than "Tourists Go Home" banners!!