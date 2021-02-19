Mallorca was warned this morning that Greece could snatch a big share of the British holiday market if Britons are allowed to travel abroad this summer. According to media reports this morning Greece is in talks with the British government over allowing vaccinated Britons to holiday in Greece without the need for restrictions.

A report in the Daily Telegraph suggests that the vaccine passport, which will give the Covid-track record of Britons, could be introduced for this summer.

But there are widespread fears within the Spanish tourist industry that Greece is stealing the march on Spain and the local tourist industry is concerned. Reports that Spain could be added to the British Covid red list has further stalled the holiday process in Spain.

An estimated four million Britons holiday in Spain every year, roughly the same number that come to the Balearics. Spain is pushing for the introduction the vaccine passport but so far nothing has been decided.

The Mallorcan tourist industry has said that everything should be in place to welcome Britons back to the island and they are calling for action from the Spanish authorities.