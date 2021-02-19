Germans Escales sports centre getting ready

Germans Escales sports centre getting ready.

18-02-2021Pellicer

While waiting for the arrival of sufficient doses of the vaccines in order to start expanding the programme, the Ministry of Health already has the Germans Escales sports centre ready for a mass vaccination operation in Palma.

This will be one of the four mass vaccination points on the island, along with Son Dureta, Inca sports centre and Manacor racecourse.

The government yesterday shared images of the interior of the sports centre on its Twitter account.

They show how the vaccination boxes have been set up. The mass vaccination operation will finally be carried out by age groups. “As soon as the doses arrive, we will be able to vaccinate up to 80,000 people per week,” government sources said.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.