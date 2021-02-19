The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 80 new positive cases of coronavirus, 62 in Mallorca and 18 in Ibiza. The test rate from 3,041 tests is 2.63%.

There are four fewer Covid patients on hospital wards - 79 in Mallorca (down one); 73 in Ibiza (down three); and three in Minorca (no change). In intensive care units there are three fewer patients. There are 55 in Mallorca (down two), 17 in Ibiza (down one) and three in Minorca (no change).

A total of 383 more people have recovered, seventeen of whom were in hospital. The total number of active cases in the Balearics is now 3,208, 277 fewer than Thursday. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,740 people, 98 fewer.

The ministry reports three more deaths. The total is now 682.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in five municipalities; figures in brackets show changes since the last report on February 16.

Palma 1,320 (-182)

Manacor 183 (-10)

Calvia 103 (-35)

Inca 90 (-9)

Marratxi 90 (-5)

Llucmajor 76 (-12)

Soller 45 (-4)

Alcudia 43 (-4)

Felanitx 36 (-5)

Campos 28 (-1)

Pollensa 28 (-9)

Sa Pobla 28 (-3)

Capdepera 21 (no change)

Montuiri 19 (+1)

Santa Margalida 19 (-1)

Santa Maria 18 (-3)

Binissalem 15 (-5)

Bunyola 15 (-3)

Son Servera 14 (-6)

Esporles 13 (-1)

Santanyi 13 (-5)

Alaro 13 (-2)

Arta 11 (-6)

Campanet 11 (+4)

Muro 11 (-4)

Algaida 9 (+4)

Lloseta 9 (no change)

Porreres 9 (-4)

Andratx 8 (-2)

Consell 8 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Vilafranca 8 (-3)

Llubi 7 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 7 (no change)

Ses Salines 7 (-2)

Puigpunyent 6 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 6 (-9)

Selva 6 (-1)

Petra 5 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Ariany 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (-2)

Maria de la Salut 2 (-1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)