A warm and sunny Saturday, Aemet having forecast that highs could reach 24C. Breezes variable, but by the late afternoon predominantly southeasterly and quite strong in areas, especially the Tramuntana.

The mass of air from Africa that the met agency is forecasting looks set to push temperatures up a couple more degrees on Sunday, in southern areas in particular.

Forecast highs for Saturday:

Alcudia 19C

Andratx 19C

Calvia 20C

Deya 19C

Palma 23C

Pollensa 21C

Sant Llorenç 18C

Santanyi 18C