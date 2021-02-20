A warm and sunny Saturday, Aemet having forecast that highs could reach 24C. Breezes variable, but by the late afternoon predominantly southeasterly and quite strong in areas, especially the Tramuntana.
The mass of air from Africa that the met agency is forecasting looks set to push temperatures up a couple more degrees on Sunday, in southern areas in particular.
Forecast highs for Saturday:
Alcudia 19C
Andratx 19C
Calvia 20C
Deya 19C
Palma 23C
Pollensa 21C
Sant Llorenç 18C
Santanyi 18C
Currently there are no comments.