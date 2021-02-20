Thank you. We were getting slightly concerned! 85 percent of Bulletin online readers questioned in our survey said that they preferred Mallorca to Greece despite the fact that the Greeks seem to have stolen a march over the Spanish in the race to welcome British tourists this summer.
As our photograph clearly shows the island is enjoying beach-like weather in February with temperatures of 22 degrees Centigrade in some parts.
Spain and Greece will soon be locked in a battle to attract British tourists with the Balearics wanting to introduce the vaccine passport as soon as possible,
Mark Badoer / Hace 8 minutes
Julie, yes they do and loads of stray dogs roaming the streets and pestering you in restaurants. Same as cats. Greece is generally MUCH dirtier than Mallorca/Spain as greeks don't care about it, nor is there people cleaning anything, as they rather drink coffee. Yet I love Greece and it's people..... So much more inviting than the Spanish. But, I could never have the business I have here (and the money earned) in Greece. Paul, you do have a point there. As I said, it also has it's charm. Greece reminds me a bit, how Spain/Mallorca was when I arrived here 17 years ago.
Frank / Hace 9 minutes
Most people who buy the MDB hard cooy are Ex pats living in Mallorca. I am one of those. I know many ex-pats here and we are all confused as to why the MDB constantly pushes for mass tourism here. Apart from a few ex-pats who have businesses here and are self interested, the majority of us want a quieter Mallorca with less tourists. 2020 was bliss without them.
Paul / Hace 18 minutes
Hold the press, Ex-pats living in Mallorca vote for Mallorca over Greece. Greece is far better. Someone commented earlier about the lack of infrastructure in Greece. Thats part of its charm. Uncrowded beaches, old fishing boats, friendly people. Mallorca is great if you want to get trashed, lie on a crowded beach, go bowling and finish off the night with a kebab and probably a black eye from being mugged by a prostitute.
Julie / Hace 28 minutes
Do they have dog poop all over the streets in Greece? Well they are covered with it in Puerto Pollensa ! Do tourists want to spend their time avoiding dog poop whils out and about?
Colin Allcars / Hace about 1 hour
It’s hardly surprising that people who follow a Mallorcan themed English language website have shown a preference for Mallorca compared to Greece.
I’m sure that the followers of a similar Greek themed website would vote in the same way for Greece compared to Mallorca.
Making statistics fit the desired opinion will not help the bleak future facing Mallorca if things don’t change.
Ricky / Hace about 1 hour
The Greeks are far friendlier and you poll does not reflect comments about sewage etc. I’ve lived here for 29 years and I’m planning a holiday away from here to Greece.