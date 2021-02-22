5 people had to be rescued by Salvamento Marítimo on Sunday afternoon after their boat capsized near Portixol.

Salvamento Marítimo mobilised a Helimer 220 helicopter and the Puerto Portals-based patrol boat Salvamar Libertas to help the crew and some people who were sailing in the vicinity also offered assistance.

Emergency crews managed to rescue all five people from the ‘Merlik Fly’ and with the help of the tugboat the crew managed to get the sailboat upright and continue their trip.

Several passers-by watched from the shoreline as the Maritime Rescue Patrol boat and helicopter rescued the sailors.