Capsized boat, Portixol, Palma.

Capsized boat, Portixol, Palma.

21-02-2021Alicia Mateos

5 people had to be rescued by Salvamento Marítimo on Sunday afternoon after their boat capsized near Portixol.

Salvamento Marítimo mobilised a Helimer 220 helicopter and the Puerto Portals-based patrol boat Salvamar Libertas to help the crew and some people who were sailing in the vicinity also offered assistance.

Emergency crews managed to rescue all five people from the ‘Merlik Fly’ and with the help of the tugboat the crew managed to get the sailboat upright and continue their trip.

Several passers-by watched from the shoreline as the Maritime Rescue Patrol boat and helicopter rescued the sailors.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.