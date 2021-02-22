The Balearic government is pushing hard for the introduction of the vaccine passport and the British travel industry are singing from the same hymn sheet. The local authorities believe that this will be the quickest and safest way to get the holiday industry moving. Local tourist industry sources say that the passport is the best way forward especially in the short-term.

The British government has said that they support the idea of a vaccine passport.

In a letter to the prime minister, the travel association ABTA said: "We know that it is too early to put a specific date on the return to international travel and that there will be a need for flexibility in the approach, but what we need are some principles for restarting travel - recognising that the return to normal life will never be entirely risk-free."

The letter added that the government should recognise the travel industry cannot afford to wait until everyone in the UK is vaccinated, especially since there will be people who reject the vaccine, so "a practical and cost-effective testing regime" should be adopted.

During the pandemic, travel agents have seen an economic loss of 86% and 160,000 jobs have been lost, according to the Office for National Statistics.

As well as introducing more testing, ABTA wants the Foreign Office to issue travel advice in relation to COVID-19 on a regional basis, as opposed to a whole country.