The de-escalation process in England will be done in four phases and that’s likely to have a knock-on effect on the tourist season in the Balearic Islands.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson's announcement was met with resignation by Airlines and Tour Operators in England, mainly because they don’t know when they will be able to launch their holiday packages.

The date being shuffled around for lifting travel restrictions is May 17, but it’s subject to a range of variables.

There won’t be any British tourists at Easter so everyone is now focussing on the summer season.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that each of the 4 stages of de-escalation will last for about 5 weeks; 4 to collect data on the impact of easing limitations and 1 to inform the public about what will happen next.

On April 12, businesses, hairdressers, gyms and indoor facilities will be able to get back to work, but all eyes are on May 17 when most restrictions on pubs and restaurants will be lifted, according to the British Government's forecasts.

If everything goes as planned the last phase will begin on June 21 with the relaxation of all social contact restrictions, which means large events such as weddings would be allowed to resume.