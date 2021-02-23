Available space in Palma port, Mallorca

Available space in the port.

23-02-2021

There is concern that a delay to the decision regarding 68,000 square metres of the Moll Vell in Palma's port will jeopardise investment. For Mallorca's nautical industry, it is important there is a further boost to repair and maintenance activity, for which there is great competition in the Mediterranean because of its positive economic benefit and job creation.

Astilleros Mallorca and STP have been waiting for more than a year for the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) to decide on the concession of this area. The president of the ports authority, Francesc Antich, says that after receiving all the relevant reports, a proposal will be made to the APB board, which will decide whether or not to waive the competition procedure for projects which have been presented or go to a public tender. He adds that there is still time, as concessions are in force for several years, and the two shipyards both have lengthy concessions.

Nevertheless, there is the worry that the APB's final decision will affect their strategic plans. Investments have, for now, been suspended, and these investments - it is said - are key to the port's competitiveness. "Unknowns" that endanger investment need to be removed.

