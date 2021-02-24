The health ministry's Wednesday report indicates 59 new positive cases, seven more than Tuesday, with a test rate of 2.33% from 2,532 tests, 491 fewer tests than Tuesday. Mallorca has 38 cases, Ibiza 20 and Minorca one.

While there were two consecutive days (Saturday and Sunday) when no new fatalities were reported, the ministry has confirmed seven deaths in today's report. The total since the start of the pandemic is now 693.

On the hospital wards, there are eight fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (68) and four fewer in Ibiza (64). In Minorca there is no change - two patients. There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (43). In Ibiza the number is unchanged (13), while there is one more patient in Minorca (two).

Eighteen more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 262 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The health service is attending to a total of 2,274 people, down 136 from Tuesday, while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 41 fewer people - the total is 1,373.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is down eleven points compared with Tuesday; it is now 100.39. In Mallorca, the rate is 86.72. Ibiza has ceased to be at 'extreme risk' (250 or more cases), as the rate has fallen some 35 points to 227.16.

In Mallorca's municipalities, only two have registered increases in active cases compared with the report of February 23.

Palma 1,065 (-69)

Manacor 158 (-3)

Marratxi 88 (-2)

Calvia 74 (-13)

Inca 74 (-4)

Llucmajor 58 (-4)

Soller 37 (-2)

Alcudia 32 (-7)

Felanitx 29 (no change)

Campos 23 (-3)

Sa Pobla 22 (-1)

Capdepera 18 (-1)

Pollensa 18 (-2)

Binissalem 16 (no change)

Montuiri 15 (-1)

Santa Maria 14 (-1)

Bunyola 13 (no change)

Santa Margalida 12 (-2)

Arta 11 (no change)

Santanyi 11 (no change)

Alaro 10 (no change)

Algaida 10 (no change)

Son Servera 10 (-2)

Esporles 9 (-3)

Lloseta 9 (no change)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Llubi 8 (no change)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Andratx 7 (-1)

Vilafranca 7 (no change)

Ses Salines 6 (no change)

Consell 5 (no change)

Petra 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 5 (+2)

Selva 5 (no change)

Muro 4 (-2)

Sencelles 4 (-2)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 3 (+1)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (-1)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)