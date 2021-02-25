Majorca wants British tourists,

Mallorca wants British tourists.

05-02-2021

British travel firms have slashed their prices in an effort to attract bookers with some of the best bargains being to Mallorca.

According to The Sun the cheapest deal is for seven-nights at an apartment complex on a self-catering basis in June from £296pp.

Spain leads the charge when it comes to the most popular destinations - with Tenerife and Alicante on the Costa Blanca in the top three, as well as Turkey, according to The Sun.

There has been a surge in bookings to the Balearics since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that summer holidays would be possible this year if all goes according to plan.

