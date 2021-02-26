Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.

Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.

12-09-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a misty and very windy start to the day in Palma but the sun will come out at lunchtime bringing a daytime high of 19 degrees and 7 overnight.

Calvia is 19 with lots of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s foggy this morning and sunny this afternoon in Santanyi with moderate northeasterly wind and a high of 18 degrees dropping to 6 after dark.

Santa Margalida is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 17 and a low of 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa Esperanza in Muro.

Deya is 16 and sunny with a moderate to strong winds and a low of 5 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.