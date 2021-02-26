It’s a misty and very windy start to the day in Palma but the sun will come out at lunchtime bringing a daytime high of 19 degrees and 7 overnight.

Calvia is 19 with lots of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s foggy this morning and sunny this afternoon in Santanyi with moderate northeasterly wind and a high of 18 degrees dropping to 6 after dark.

Santa Margalida is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 17 and a low of 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa Esperanza in Muro.

Deya is 16 and sunny with a moderate to strong winds and a low of 5 degrees.