Guardia Civil officer in Mallorca

Photos with number plates have been forwarded to the Guardia Civil.

26-02-2021Javier Cebollada

Residents have denounced illegal car races on road that connects Palma and Calvia. These races are held on sections between Es Coll des Tords, Son Marill, Valldurgent, Coll de sa Creu and Calvia. They take place from eight in the evening until midnight.

The cars have souped-up engines, reach high speeds and make a "deafening" noise. Residents say that the races are very dangerous and that "sooner or later someone will be killed". They are asking for the urgent intervention of police and the Guardia Civil, to whom photos of car number plates have been sent.

It is suspected that there is WhatsApp notification to move races to other locations is police patrols appear.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.