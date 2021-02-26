Friday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 66 new positive cases of coronavirus, seven more than on Thursday. The test rate of 3.28% is based on 2,012 tests, which are 1,265 fewer than reported on Thursday. There are 55 cases in Mallorca, ten in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

There are nine fewer Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca (60) and six fewer in Ibiza (54). In Minorca, there is no change - two patients on wards. This is also the case with patients in intensive care in Minorca. In Mallorca, there is one more patient in ICU (45), while the number is down one in Ibiza to 13.

Eighteen more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 171 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The total number of people being attended to by the health service has dropped below 2,000; it is 1,940. At the beginning of February, this figure was 9,326. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,223 people, a decrease of 74.

The ministry has confirmed seven more deaths. The total is now 709. By February 1 there had been 598 deaths.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 for the whole of the Balearics has fallen to 90.83. For Mallorca this is down to 82.47. Ibiza is improving, the incidence now below 200; it is 194.03. Minorca has a rate of just 11.78; in Formentera it is 57.80.