Set for the summer.

26-02-2021

After a week in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that foreign holidays would be possible which led to a surge in bookings, Britons are hedging their betweens between Spain and Grecee.

Both destinations are at their peak in August.

"Spain is the top destination booked by UK travellers since the announcement was made, with the most popular outbound date being August," said a Skyscanner spokesperson to the Daily Express.

"Most trips will be a week or less in length, and the top destinations in Spain are Malaga, Palma and Ibiza."

According to Skyscanner prices are currently as much as 25 percent lower during summer 2021 than in the year previous.

Greece has also shone through as a summer 2021 hotspot.

