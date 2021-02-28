The health ministry's Sunday report indicates 33 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.16% from 1,527 tests. These cases, 38 fewer than on Saturday and with 32 in Mallorca and one in Ibiza, are based on 929 fewer tests.

There are 98 Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 54 in Mallorca (one more than on Saturday), 42 in Ibiza (four fewer) and two in Minorca (the same). In intensive care units there are 50 patients - 37 in Mallorca (three fewer), eleven in Ibiza (the same) and two in Minorca (also no change).

A total of 91 more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 1,722 people, a fall of 114 from Saturday, with primary care in Mallorca monitoring 1,132 people. This number has decreased by 365 since last Sunday.

The ministry has confirmed five more deaths; the total is 722.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is down from 86.13 on Saturday to 82.56. The rate in Mallorca has fallen from 76.87 to 74.44. The downward trend in Ibiza continues - it is 166.31. The rate in Minorca is just 8.57; in Formentera 41.28. The seven-day incidence for the Balearics is 32.45; for Mallorca this is 31.03.