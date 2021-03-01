Mallorca.

Mallorca.

28-02-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 19 degrees, strong easterly winds and a low of 7.

Calvia is sunny this morning, cloudy this afternoon with high winds and a top temperature of 18 falling to 8 after dark.

There’s hazy sunshine in Felanitx with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 14, but it’s very windy, with gusts of 30 kilometres an hour throughout the day.

Muro is 18 and overcast with moderate-strong winds and an overnight low of 7 degrees.

It’s sunny in Soller this morning but the fog will roll in around lunchtime and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 6 degrees when the sun goes down.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.