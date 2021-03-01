Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 19 degrees, strong easterly winds and a low of 7.
Calvia is sunny this morning, cloudy this afternoon with high winds and a top temperature of 18 falling to 8 after dark.
There’s hazy sunshine in Felanitx with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 14, but it’s very windy, with gusts of 30 kilometres an hour throughout the day.
Muro is 18 and overcast with moderate-strong winds and an overnight low of 7 degrees.
It’s sunny in Soller this morning but the fog will roll in around lunchtime and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 6 degrees when the sun goes down.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
