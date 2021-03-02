Spain is working on a "Plan B" if there is no European Union deal over vaccine passports. According to press reports this morning Spain could consider a so-called "green corridor" for vaccinated British tourists.
European leaders in Brussels hope that a vaccination passport scheme will be open to British travellers in time to save the summer holidays but there are fears that there will be no EU agreement prompting Spain to consider other measures.
Spain’s tourism secretary of state Fernando Valdes told Bloomberg: “Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK.
“For us the British market is our main market. But obviously since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions in the EU.
“And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other solutions, green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows.”
Nigel / Hace about 2 hours
Why are the Spanish politicians so obsessed with a piece of paper that will have no effect on the covid virus, cause havoc at air and sea ports as the authorities argue about what is or not valid? Where will the Spanish Vaccination passport be obtained from, the Embassy?
Lee Keir / Hace about 3 hours
Forget anyone coming to you're country if you try and force the vaccine