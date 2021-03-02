Spain is working on a "Plan B" if there is no European Union deal over vaccine passports. According to press reports this morning Spain could consider a so-called "green corridor" for vaccinated British tourists.

European leaders in Brussels hope that a vaccination passport scheme will be open to British travellers in time to save the summer holidays but there are fears that there will be no EU agreement prompting Spain to consider other measures.

Spain’s tourism secretary of state Fernando Valdes told Bloomberg: “Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK.

“For us the British market is our main market. But obviously since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions in the EU.

“And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other solutions, green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows.”