The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates just 26 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.16% from 1,203 tests. All 26 cases are in Mallorca. The lower than usual numbers reflect the fact that Monday was a public holiday.

On the hospital wards there are 56 Covid patients in Mallorca (one fewer than Monday), 45 in Ibiza (three more) and two in Minorca (no change). There are three fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (34), while in Ibiza there is one more (13). There is no change in Minorca, where there are two patients.

One hundred and eight more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 1,640 people, 38 fewer than Monday, and primary care in Mallorca to 1,099, a decrease of ten.

The ministry has reported no new deaths; the total remains 727.