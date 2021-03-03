Super yacht off Portals.

Super yacht off Portals.

03-03-2021

She is one of the biggest and most luxurious vessels afloat and at the moment she is moored off Puerto Portals. The Nord is owned by Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov who is a Russian billionaire businessman. He is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining companies. It is reported that Mordashov is Russia’s 4th richest person, with an estimated worth of $20.5 billion.

Nord has a length of 142 m (466 ft), beam is 19.50 m (64.0 ft) and she has a draught of 5.40 m (17.7 ft). The hull is built out of steel while the superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks.

The Nord has a gym, elevator, swimming pool, movie theatre, tender garage, swimming platform, air conditioning, BBQ, beach club, spa room, sauna, underwater lights, beauty salon. There are also two helicopter landing pad's, one is on the bow of the yacht while the other one is located on the top deck. The one on the top deck can be covered by a hangar that is built into the main mast.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.