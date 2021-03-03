She is one of the biggest and most luxurious vessels afloat and at the moment she is moored off Puerto Portals. The Nord is owned by Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov who is a Russian billionaire businessman. He is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining companies. It is reported that Mordashov is Russia’s 4th richest person, with an estimated worth of $20.5 billion.

Nord has a length of 142 m (466 ft), beam is 19.50 m (64.0 ft) and she has a draught of 5.40 m (17.7 ft). The hull is built out of steel while the superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks.

The Nord has a gym, elevator, swimming pool, movie theatre, tender garage, swimming platform, air conditioning, BBQ, beach club, spa room, sauna, underwater lights, beauty salon. There are also two helicopter landing pad's, one is on the bow of the yacht while the other one is located on the top deck. The one on the top deck can be covered by a hangar that is built into the main mast.