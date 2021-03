There is little chance the 36 guests who can be accomodated on the super-yacht Nord, moored off Puerto Portals, can get bored.

Nord has 16 different tenders, a submarine and even a ROV, a remotely controlled vehicle. Apart from its lavish cabins it also has gym, spa, sauna and a swimming pool.

She also has two helipads, one with its own hangar. She cost more than 500 million euros to build and has a crew of 45.