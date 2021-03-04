The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 37 new positive cases, three fewer than Wednesday, with a test rate of 1.29% from 2,868 tests. Thirty-one of the cases are in Mallorca; there are four in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

The number of Covid patients on wards has fallen below 100 to 97 - 55 in Mallorca (one fewer than Wednesday); 41 in Ibiza (three fewer); one in Minorca (no change). The total number of patients in intensive care units remains 41, with 26 in Mallorca, 14 in Ibiza (one more than Wednesday) and one in Minorca (one fewer).

Nine more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 125 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In Mallorca, the number of people being monitored has fallen below 1,000 to 990. In total, the health service is attending to 1,436 people (108 fewer than Wednesday). This figure is the lowest it has been since the second week in August.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 731.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is now 64.47. In Mallorca it is 63.06. In Ibiza it has fallen below 100 to 98.71.

In terms of vaccination, 77,280 doses have been administered - 3,142 more than Wednesday - with 23,810 people having had two doses. In Mallorca, 63,232 doses have been given; 19,046 people have been vaccinated twice.