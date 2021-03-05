Palma is mostly sunny today with light winds, a high of 18 and evening clouds, but it’ll be very cold overnight when the mercury drops to just 2 degrees!

Calvia is 18 degrees and sunny but it will cloud over now and again and the temperature will drop to 6 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.

It’s overcast in Santanyi with occasional sunshine, moderate winds and a high of 17, but those black clouds could bring showers this evening and the low will be 7 degrees.

Santa Margalida is misty this morning and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy the rest of the day with a high of 17, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s 16 degrees in Deya with hazy sunshine, light winds, early evening fog and a low of 6.