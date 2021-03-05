La Lonja area of Palma, Mallorca

The town hall was taken to court over the earlier closure.

05-03-2021Pere Bota

A Palma court has ruled against Palma town hall's introduction of an 11pm closure of bars and restaurants in the city's La Lonja area.

Decreed in April 2019, the town hall's decision was challenged by the restaurants association within the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations. It believes that the court's ruling will entail significant compensation for establishments that were affected. Their income was reduced because the 11pm closure limited the provision of dinner service in summer.

Miquel Planas of legal firm Monlex says that the town hall did not act legally. It imposed a time restriction "at the stroke of a decree, with zero transparency and without attending to the administrative procedure for this". He adds that "this is not the first unfavourable ruling with regard to Palma town hall and the restaurant sector". A previous one had declared the illegality of automatically revoking permissions that were in force that allowed longer opening hours.

The restaurants association says that it had at all times sought to avoid going to court and that it tried to resolve the matter through dialogue.

The court's ruling is not final.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.