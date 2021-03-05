The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 35 new positive cases of coronavirus - all in Mallorca - with a test rate of 1.40% from 2,500 tests.

The number of Covid patients on wards has dropped by 18 to 79. There are eleven fewer patients in Mallorca (44), seven fewer in Ibiza (34) and one fewer in Minorca (one). In intensive care units, there are 40 patients in all - Minorca has one, Ibiza 12 (two fewer) and Mallorca 27 (one more).

Twenty-one more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 120 people have recovered. The ministry has confirmed one more death. The total is 732.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is down four points to 60.38. In Mallorca it is 59.82, and in Ibiza 86.54. The rates in Minorca and Formentera are 6.42 and 16.51 respectively. A mark of how much the situation has improved in Ibiza can be noted from the seven-day cumulative incidence. For the whole of the Balearics this is 24.88. In Mallorca it is 26.56, but the Ibiza rate is below that of Mallorca - 24.34. In Minorca it is 3.21 and in Formentera zero.

In Mallorca's municipalities, seven show increases in active cases since the last report of March 3.

Palma 747 (-65)

Manacor 101 (-13)

Inca 69 (-2)

Marratxi 69 (-9)

Calvia 47 (-8)

Llucmajor 31 (-5)

Soller 25 (-4)

Felanitx 21 (-2)

Alcudia 19 (-1)

Campos 19 (-4)

Son Servera 16 (+2)

Montuiri 14 (no change)

Sa Pobla 14 (-1)

Lloseta 13 (+2)

Binissalem 12 (no change)

Andratx 11 (+2)

Capdepera 11 (-1)

Bunyola 10 (-1)

Santa Margalida 10 (no change)

Santa Maria 10 (+3)

Consell 9 (+1)

Pollensa 9 (no change)

Petra 8 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 8 (-1)

Arta 7 (no change)

Vilafranca 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Santanyi 6 (-3)

Muro 5 (+2)

Porreres 5 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 5 (+3)

Esporles 4 (-2)

Selva 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Algaida 3 (-4)

Campanet 3 (-1)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Llubi 2 (-1)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Valldemossa 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 0 (-1)