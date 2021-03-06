Boats in the harbour, Palma.

Boats in the harbour, Palma.

It’s a miserable, rainy day in Palma with a high of 15 degrees, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is wet and windy with a top temperature of 14 degrees falling to 8 after dark.

It’s 14 degrees in Felanitx with very heavy rain, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 12.

Alcudia is 15 degrees with torrential rain, but at least the wind has dropped and the temperature will dip to 10 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further up the coast, from our webcam in Pollensa.

The rain’s on for the day in Soller and it’s 15 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 7.

