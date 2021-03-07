The Sunday report from the regional health ministry indicates 24 new positive cases of coronavirus, 27 fewer than in the Saturday report. The test rate is 1.07% from 2,242 tests, six more tests than Saturday. There are 22 cases in Mallorca and two in Ibiza.

On hospital wards, there are 44 Covid patients in Mallorca, two fewer than Saturday, and 34 in Ibiza, one more. There are no patients in Minorca. In intensive care units, the number of patients in Mallorca has risen by one to 27. There are no changes in Ibiza (12) and Minorca (one).

Sixty-six more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 1,225 people, with primary care in Mallorca monitoring 870. The ministry reports no new deaths; the total is 733.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 56,424 positive cases in the Balearics and 1,093,079 tests. The 14-day cumulative incidence of new positive cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 54.98. In Mallorca this is 55.35.

The total number of people to have been vaccinated is 87,791, with 25,134 having received two doses. In Mallorca specifically, these numbers are 70,596 and 20,144.