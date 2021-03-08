Palma Bay & Bellver Castle.

07-03-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s pouring rain in Palma and the temperature has dropped to 14 degrees with northeasterly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

Calvia is 13 degrees and very wet with 25 kilometre an hour northerly winds this afternoon and a low of 8.

Torrential rain and strong winds are battering Ses Salines and the daytime high of 14 will drop to 7 degrees after dark.

Santanyi is completely saturated and 14 degrees with high winds and a low of 8.

The rain’s on for the day in Son Servera with winds gusting up to 34 kilometre an hour, a high of 14 and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a very wet and very windy day in Pollensa with a high of 14 degrees falling to 7 overnight.

The rain’s not as heavy in Deya but the winds are strong and it’s cooler at 13 degrees with a low of 7.

