The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 23 new positive cases of coronavirus, one fewer than on Sunday, with a test rate of 2.01% from 1,144 tests, 1,098 fewer tests than reported on Sunday. Twenty-one cases are in Mallorca, with two in Ibiza.

There are two fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (42) and no changes in Ibiza (34) and Minorca (zero). The number of patients in intensive care has come down by two to 25 in Mallorca. In Ibiza there are twelve patients and in Minorca one - the same figures as Sunday.

Fifty-nine more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 1,171 people, 54 fewer than Sunday, with primary care in Mallorca now monitoring 832. For the second consecutive day, the ministry reports no new deaths; the total is 733.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new positive cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 54.29. In Mallorca this is 54.24.

There are increases in the number of active cases in seven of Mallorca's municipalities. Figures in brackets show changes from the last report of March 5.

Palma 697 (-50)

Manacor 80 (-21)

Marratxi 68 (-1)

Inca 61 (-8)

Calvia 38 (-9)

Campos 26 (+7)

Llucmajor 24 (-7)

Son Servera 23 (+7)

Soller 21 (-4)

Felanitx 18 (-3)

Alcudia 15 (-4)

Lloseta 15 (+2)

Montuiri 14 (no change)

Sa Pobla 12 (-2)

Capdepera 11 (no change)

Binissalem 10 (-2)

Bunyola 10 (no change)

Andratx 9 (-2)

Consell 9 (no change)

Petra 9 (+1)

Santa Margalida 9 (-1)

Pollensa 8 (-1)

Santa Maria 8 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 8 (no change)

Vilafranca 8 (+1)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (+1)

Santanyi 6 (no change)

Arta 5 (-2)

Muro 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (+1)

Selva 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (-1)

Porreres 3 (-2)

Algaida 2 (-1)

Campanet 2 (-1)

Sineu 2 (-1)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 0 (-1)

Sant Joan 0 (-1)

Valldemossa 0 (-2)