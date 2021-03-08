Early morning showers in Palma should clear away fairly quickly and it will be 16 degrees once the sun comes out, but still very windy and the temperature will drop to 7 after dark.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Calvia, but it’ll be 15 degrees and sunny this afternoon with a low of 9.

Ses Salines is 16 degrees and overcast with strong winds, morning rain, afternoon sunshine and an overnight temperature of 6.

The wind and rain in Muro will soon be replaced with sunshine, a high of 15 degrees and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s a chilly 12 degrees in Valldemossa, but the 20 kilometre northerly wind will make it feel even colder and the morning showers won’t help, but the sun is on its way and the temperature will drop to 5 overnight.