10-03-2021

A U.S. medical study claims that at least two people who have contracted coronavirus worldwide have experienced priapism as a side effect.

Priapism occurs when men have erections lasting longer than four hours, with experts admitting it could be a new side effect of COVID-19.

The study published by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, shows that two cases of this side effect have been recorded globally.

The first case happened in Miami, Florida, when a 69-year-old man suffered from priapism when he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in intensive care.

