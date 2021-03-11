The British government is working on the introduction of the vaccine passport which will be music to the ears of the Balearic government which hopes to re-open the tourist industry as soon as possible.

The Spanish government is pushing for the introduction of the passport and it hopes that Spain will be in position to welcome tourists with the document by May.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said that the vaccine passport will be a feature of future international travel.

The vaccine passport gives all the necessary Covid information on the traveller.