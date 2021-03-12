We’re in for some changeable weather this weekend, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

It’s a beautiful Friday in Mallorca, but a cold front will spread north to south across the island this afternoon bringing northeasterly winds, clouds and there will be scattered showers in some places. Expect a daytime high of 22º which is well above the average temperature of 16.5º.

Saturday will be windy and slightly cooler, with sunshine and clouds throughout the afternoon and daytime highs of 17º in Palma, 19º in sa Pobla, 15º in Andratx and 17º in Soller. Overnight will be cold with lows of 1º-5ºC with frost in some places.

Sunday will kick off with cloudy skies with the possibility of showers. Expect daytime highs of 17º in Palma, 16º in Andratx, 19º in Santanyi, 16º in Artà and 17º in Soller. Overnight the mercury will hover between 3º and 8º.