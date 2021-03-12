The number of deaths from Covid in the Balearics in February fell after two months - December and January - when the combined number based on date of death was 195. It should be noted that this record is different to the number of deaths notified each day by public health in the Balearics to the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, as this figure can include accumulated deaths from previous days or even weeks.

Although 126 Covid deaths were reported in February, the actual number was 69. The two months with the highest numbers are April last year with 144 and January with 126.

The first death in Mallorca was confirmed a year ago. During March 2020 there were 60 deaths in the Balearics. In April, hospital admissions increased, as did the mortality rate. By June, however, there was just one death. There were three in July, and then came the second wave. There were 34 deaths in August and 86 in September. The number then fell to 45 in October and 51 in November before the increase in December.

So far in March there have been six deaths. The total since last March is 735.