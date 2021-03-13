The sun comes up earlier now and it's almost Easter, which means it’s nearly time to change the clocks again.

At 02:00 in the morning between Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 the clocks go forward by one hour.

The constant row over whether they should change at all rumbles on year after year, but this could very well be the last year that the clocks change.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted 410 to 192 with 51 abstentions, in favour of ending the time change from 2021 an each country will be able to choose whether to keep daylight savings or winter time.

The Spanish Government has set up a Committee of experts who will draw up a report to help decide whether Spain should stay with daylight savings or winter time.

The clocks will go back one hour at 03:00 in the morning between Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.