The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 32 new positive cases of coronavirus, three more than the Friday report, with a test rate of 1.16% from 2,758 tests (562 more tests than Friday). Thirty of the cases are in Mallorca; there are two in Ibiza.

On the wards, there are seven fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (36) and two fewer in Ibiza (22). There is one patient in Minorca. In intensive care, there is one more patient in Mallorca (20). There are no changes in Ibiza and Minorca - eleven and zero, respectively.

Thirteen more patients have been discharged from hospital. A further 85 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of cases being attended to by the health service is 951. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 56,639. The ministry has confirmed two new deaths; the total is 737.

In the whole of the Balearics, 108,757 doses of vaccine have now been administered; 31,270 people have been vaccinated twice. The figures for Mallorca are 87,143 and 25,011. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is 48.11.