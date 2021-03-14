Guardia Civil in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil are investigating the incident.

14-03-2021Pilar Pellicer

The Guardia Civil are investigating the attempted abduction of an underage girl in Cala d'Or on Friday evening.

At around 6.30pm, the girl was walking near the sports centre. According to statements from the girl and her family, a white van, described as being a Citroën Berlingo or similar, pulled up and the driver attempted to kidnap her. There were other children in the vicinity who ran to her aid, and the van was driven off at high speed.

Officers are studying images from security and traffic cameras in the area to try and identify the number plate. Witness statements have been taken.

