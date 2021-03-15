The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates nineteen new cases of coronavirus. Eight fewer than Sunday, these give a test rate of 1.66% from 1,144 tests, 812 fewer than Sunday. Mallorca has 14 new cases, Ibiza four and Minorca one.

Following a Sunday increase of three in the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca, this number is now down one to 38. There are no changes in Ibiza or Minorca - 21 and one respectively. There are, however, two more patients in intensive care in Mallorca (21). Ibiza has 12 ICU patients and Minorca none.

Fifty-eight more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The health service is now attending to a total of 880 people in the Balearics, 672 of whom are being monitored by primary care in Mallorca. For the second consecutive day, no new deaths have been reported. The total since the start of the pandemic is 737.

With regard to vaccination, 112,142 doses have been administered; 31,968 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 90,327 and 25,707.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is 41.24 for the whole of the Balearics; Mallorca 42.41, Ibiza 40.56, Minorca 8.57, Formentera zero. The 7-day incidence in the Balearics is 19.66; Mallorca 19.75, Ibiza 20.96, Minorca 5.35, Formentera zero.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in nine. The figures in brackets indicate the changes since the last report of March 12.

Palma 619 (-22)

Manacor 53 (-4)

Marratxi 51 (-4)

Calvia 44 (+4)

Inca 41 (-7)

Llucmajor 25 (+1)

Campos 23 (-2)

Son Servera 21 (-3)

Felanitx 16 (-1)

Alcudia 15 (no change)

Soller 10 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (-2)

Lloseta 9 (-2)

Sa Pobla 9 (-1)

Andratx 8 (+1)

Pollensa 8 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 8 (+1)

Santa Margalida 8 (-1)

Santa Maria 8 (no change)

Bunyola 7 (-2)

Capdepera 7 (-3)

Muro 7 (+2)

Selva 7 (+3)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Consell 5 (no change)

Petra 5 (-2)

Sencelles 5 (+1)

Ses Salines 5 (+1)

Montuiri 4 (-2)

Santanyi 4 (-1)

Vilafranca 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (+2)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (-1)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)