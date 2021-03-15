The great British getaway.

12-03-2021Salvador Sas

Travel giants Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have increased capacity to a numver of Mediterranean destinations for summer 2021 as it reports an increase in demand for this year.

According to a report in Travel Weekly: There will be more flights and holidays to the Canary Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus have been put on sale from Belfast, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle. But in the report, on Travel Weekly´s website, there was no mention of the Balearics.

The increase in capacity represents more than 50,000 additional seats which the company said was in “direct response to demand for holidays in countries and destinations that have said they will welcome holidaymakers from the UK this summer”.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, told Travel Weekly: “The number of customers booking flights and package holidays with us to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus tells us that many people want nothing more than to get away this summer.

