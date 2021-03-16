Freezing weather is being forecast for Friday and Saturday with a big drop in temperatures. Spring officially starts on Friday but the champagne will be on hold....because of the cold temperatures.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/VyvYUnsLyG— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 16, 2021
A spokesperson for the Palma Met Office said: "winter is not over just yet...." The Met Office is forecasting a drop in the day time temperatures of at least five degrees. Snow could fall in mountain areas above 800 metres.
Currently there are no comments.