The weather for Saturday.

The weather for Saturday.

16-03-2021

Freezing weather is being forecast for Friday and Saturday with a big drop in temperatures. Spring officially starts on Friday but the champagne will be on hold....because of the cold temperatures.

A spokesperson for the Palma Met Office said: "winter is not over just yet...." The Met Office is forecasting a drop in the day time temperatures of at least five degrees. Snow could fall in mountain areas above 800 metres.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.