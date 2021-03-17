Spain's exterior health service is to step up controls of travellers arriving in the Balearics from abroad.

The national government delegation in the Balearics said on Wednesday that this will entail "double verification" from countries classified as being a risk. At present, this applies to most of the European Union.

The double verification means a double-checking that a passenger has proof of a negative PCR test prior to travel.

Passengers have to fill out the health control form and provide the documentation which proves that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travelling to Spain. This requirement is one of the questions on the form that all passengers have to fill out before entering the country. This can be done with a QR code via the www.spth.gob.es website or the Spain Travel Health-SpTH app. All foreign travellers, regardless of where they come from, have to pass the primary control - temperature check and visual examination.

The exterior health service stressed that this is a sworn statement with legal validity, so it is appealing to travellers' responsibility when providing information. This is the double verification within primary control.

Passengers who present Covid symptoms or who do not have the required health documentation will be referred to a secondary control. Medical personnel will give them a diagnostic test. If this is positive, the passenger will be isolated; negative and passengers can go on their way.