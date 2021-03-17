The rain has been delayed for another 24 hours, which means we’re in for a wet weekend in Palma, but there’s plenty of sunshine today, with light winds a few clouds here and there, a high of 17 and a low of 6.

Andratx is 16 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 7.

It’s 15, overcast and very windy in Santanyi with occasional sunshine and a low of 6.

Pollensa is 16 and dull with a 30 kilometre northerly wind and a temperature of 7 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in sa Marina.

It’s 13 in Deya with a few morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 5 degrees