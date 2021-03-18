Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

18-03-2021Ultima Hora

It’s cold, wet and windy in Palma today with a high of 11 degrees falling to 5 after dark.

Calvia is 12 degrees with heavy rain, strong easterly winds and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

The rain's on for the day in Ses Salines with 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and the temperature will drop from 11 to 4 degrees overnight.

Muro is 11 degrees with continuous rain, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 5.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

And it’s pouring rain and very windy in Banyalbufar and the daytime high of 10 degrees will drop to 7 when the sun goes down.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.