It’s cold, wet and windy in Palma today with a high of 11 degrees falling to 5 after dark.

Calvia is 12 degrees with heavy rain, strong easterly winds and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

The rain's on for the day in Ses Salines with 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and the temperature will drop from 11 to 4 degrees overnight.

Muro is 11 degrees with continuous rain, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 5.

And it’s pouring rain and very windy in Banyalbufar and the daytime high of 10 degrees will drop to 7 when the sun goes down.